US Briefs S. Korea in Detail About Trump-Kim Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says Washington briefed Seoul in detail about the results of Sunday’s U.S.-North Korea meeting held at Panmunjeom.A senior top office official told reporters on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed key points of the meeting to President Moon Jae-in, citing that TV footage had shown Trump speaking with Moon in private after Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The official said that Washington then gave a detailed briefing of the meeting to Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.However, the official stopped short of elaborating on what was relayed, saying that the office cannot unveil such information at the present time.Thus far, one of the only details to emerge from the Trump-Kim meeting was that the two agreed to organize working-level teams within the next two to three weeks to discuss ways to resume bilateral dialogue.