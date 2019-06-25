Park Yoo-chun Receives Suspended Sentence in Drug Use Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court on Tuesday sentenced Park Yoo-chun, actor and former member of the K-pop group JYJ, to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, on drug use charges.The Suwon District Court also put Park under probation, fined him one-point-four million won and ordered he receive drug treatment.In issuing its ruling, the court said drug-related crimes must be strongly penalized given their serious impacts on society.However, the court said it decided to hand down a suspended sentence after assessing that it would be appropriate to give Park a chance at resocialization before he enters prison.The court also cited that Park was a first-time offender, and that he confessed shortly after his arrest and showed genuine remorse while being detained for some two months.Park was indicted earlier this year on charges of buying and consuming methamphetamine. He apparently consumed the drug a total of six times between February and March of this year, and took the drug last September and October as well.