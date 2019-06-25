Annual World Taekwondo Competition to See Second-Most Participants Ever

Photo : YONHAP News

A major Taekwondo contest organized every year by Seoul's World Taekwondo Headquarters is set to see the second-largest participation ever this year.The headquarters, known domestically as Kukkiwon, announced on Tuesday that the "2019 Pyeongchang World Taekwondo Hanmadang" will see the participation of four-thousand-798 Taekwondo practitioners from 57 countries all around the world.It will be the second-largest number of participants ever at the competition, behind the 2017 iteration that attracted five-thousand-732 practitioners.This year’s contest is set to take place for five days at Yongpyong Dome in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province starting on July 26th.Seven-hundred-90 practitioners from Asia are set to take part in the contest, 130 from the Americas, 75 from Europe, 26 from Africa and 21 from Oceania.South Korea will have the largest number of participants with some 37-hundred followed by China with 293.