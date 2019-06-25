'Seoul to Come up with Measures on Japan's Trade Restrictions While Monitoring Situation'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat said on Tuesday that the government will come up with measures to respond to Japan's trade restrictions while monitoring the situation.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks when she was asked by reporters about her ministry's planned measures regarding trade sanctions leveled by Tokyo in apparent retaliation against the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings regarding wartime forced labor.On Monday, Japan said it will suspend preferential treatment it has given to South Korea regarding exports of materials used to make semiconductors and smartphones, forcing Japanese firms to obtain government approval to export the materials to Korea.South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to Seoul to protest the decision, while the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it will contest the move with the World Trade Organization(WTO).In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claimed the new rules did not violate WTO regulations, adding that as the preferential measures were based on bilateral trust, their revision was inevitable.The remarks are considered a tacit admission that the sanctions were in response to recent decisions by the South Korean Supreme Court ordering several Japanese companies to compensate the Korean victims of forced labor during the Second World War.