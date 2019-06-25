Korean Police Officers Begin Joint Patrols in Croatia

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea National Police Agency announced Tuesday that six Korean police officers had been dispatched to Croatia to help protect the growing number of Korean tourists who visit the country.The officers began joint patrols with Croatian officers on Monday local time, the first time Korean officers have patrolled jointly with local counterparts overseas.The deployment is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed in April by Korean and Croatian police authorities to establish cooperative measures to protect Korean tourists in the European country.With the number of Korean tourists in Croatia skyrocketing in recent years, the Croatian government had proposed that Seoul dispatch police officers to the country.Roughly 410-thousand Korean tourists visited Croatia last year, a five-point-five fold increase from 2013.The six officers were dispatched to the cities of Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split, three popular tourist destinations.