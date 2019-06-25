Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.36%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-72 points, or point-36 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-122-point-02.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ inched up, gaining point-25 point, or point-04 percent, to close at 696-point-25.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-166 won.