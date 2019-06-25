Tokyo's New Trade Restrictions Raising Concerns in Both S. Korea, Japan

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Japan's trade restrictions on South Korea announced on Monday are raising concerns in the domestic tech industry, which is already beleaguered from the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Concerns over how the new rules will affect Japanese exporters are also being raised in Japan.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Amid the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, South Korea's export staples such as semiconductors and displays have declined by more than 25 and 18 percent, respectively, in the past seven months.Japan's recently-announced restrictions on South Korea-bound semiconductor and display materials are expected to further decelerate the country's trade activity.[Sound bite: S. Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo (July 1) (Korean)]"Our government has made efforts to maintain an amicable and cooperative economic relationship with Japan. We express deep regret over Tokyo's latest export restrictions on Seoul that are in retaliation of our Supreme Court's ruling on the forced labor issue and are not in accordance with common sense regarding the principles of democracy based on the separation of powers."Of the three materials subject to Tokyo's new rules, 94 percent of fluorinated polyimides used by South Korean firms are exported from Japan, while 92 percent of photoresists and 44 percent of etching gas are from the island nation as well.While many local firms are known to have two- to three-months' worth of finished stock on hand, there are concerns that a long-term import restriction could present serious challenges for Korea’s tech industry.Seoul has vowed to hedge against these dangers, while sternly responding to Tokyo's "retaliatory" actions.[Sound bite: S. Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo (July 1) (Korean)]"We will ensure full support for local firms to minimize the damage, and take this as an opportunity to fortify the competitiveness of the country's parts, materials and equipment sectors. We will take necessary steps in accordance with international and domestic laws, including taking the case to the World Trade Organization."After meeting with industry leaders on Monday, Seoul's industry ministry said the government and the tech sector have been working together to localize key semiconductor materials.Meanwhile, Japan's leading economic daily Nikkei raised concerns over how Tokyo's retaliatory measures could damage Japanese companies whose biggest clients are South Korean businesses.The paper also warned of a potential supply shock of semiconductor-based products in the global market.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.