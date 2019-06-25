Survey: Nearly 50% of S. Koreans Prefer Abortion in Unplanned Pregnancy

One out of two South Koreans said they would have an abortion in the case of unwanted pregnancy.The Seongsan Bioethics Research Institute on Tuesday announced the results of a telephone survey conducted on Monday with a total of one-thousand-one men and women aged 19 or higher across the country participating.The respondents were asked to choose between having an abortion or giving up the baby for adoption when they or their partners have an unintended pregnancy and harbor no intention of becoming parents. Forty-nine-point-six percent of the respondents opted for the abortion.Thirty-seven-point-four percent said they would give birth to the fetus and put up the newborn for adoption, while the other 13 percent said they wouldn't know what to do.When asked for the ideal criteria in allowing an abortion, 29 percent of the respondents said they were opposed to abortions in every case except when it poses a threat to the mother’s life.Twenty-three-point-four percent said abortion should be allowed within 12 weeks into pregnancy, while 22-point-seven percent said it should be permissible within six weeks and 17-point-five percent believed it should be allowed in every case.In April, the Constitutional Court ruled an outright ban on abortion was unconstitutional citing infringement on a woman's right to self-determination.The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.