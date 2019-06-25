Culture S. Korean Hospital Renews Contract to Manage UAE Medical Center

Seoul National University(SNU) Hospital will continue to run a specialist hospital in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for five more years.



The hospital said on Tuesday that it renewed a contract with the UAE Sheikh Khalifa Speciality Hospital(SKSH). The South Korean hospital has been managing the 248-bed medical center since 2014.



Donated by UAE leader Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, the nonprofit public hospital is located 30 kilometers from Dubai and specializes in the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders. Over the past five years, more than 100-thousand outpatients have visited the hospital and over two-thousand surgeries have been performed there.