S. Korea Sticks with Plan to Create Joint Corporate Fund over Japan's Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is said to be pushing for a plan to create a joint corporate fund with Japan to settle the compensation issue for the South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.A senior official at Seoul’s Foreign Ministry told reporters Tuesday that the government will call on Japan to seriously review the proposed fund creation and continue related bilateral discussions.Last month, the ministry proposed the establishment of a fund using donations from Japanese firms implicated in Japan’s wartime forced labor and South Korean corporations that received money from Japan under the 1965 settlement of Japan's colonial occupation of Korea. The Japanese government said it has no intention of accepting such a deal.The South Korean government plans to discuss the issue with Japan through diplomatic channels, including director-general-level talks, but no date for talks has been set.