Politics Labor Representatives Propose S. Korea's 2020 Minimum Wage Be 10,000 Won

Labor representatives at South Korea's state commission tasked with determining the minimum wage level have demanded it be raised to 10-thousand won from the New Year.



During a general meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission on Tuesday, they submitted an official proposal to have the minimum wage hit five digits in 2020. Ten-thousand won can be reached with a hike of 19-point-eight percent from this year’s level of eight-thousand-350 won.



They argued it was a “proper demand” that can be accommodated given South Korea’s economic capacity and it will prompt local companies to break with the wrong practice of seeking competitiveness through long hours and low wages.



Business representatives have been boycotting commission meetings since late last month after their proposal to apply differential minimum wage hikes depending on the size and kind of industries was rejected. However, it's known they will call for a freeze from this year's level.



The commission failed to meet last week's legal deadline for deciding on the level of the minimum wage hike for next year, but has been given several more weeks to deliberate on it before the Labor Minister is scheduled to publicize it in early August.