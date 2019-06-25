Politics Moon Pledges Continuous Push for Wider Public Health Insurance Coverage

President Moon Jae-in has reiterated his administration’s will to expand health insurance benefits.



Moon was speaking at an event in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the launch of the so-called “Moon Jae-in Care” policy.



The president said state health insurance coverage was in the low-60 percent range when he took office and lagged far behind the OECD average of 80 percent.



Noting its improvement over the past two years, he said the plan to raise coverage to 70 percent before the end of his term is still possible.



Observing the 30th anniversary of the public health insurance system, Moon vowed government efforts to shift the policy’s paradigm from a minimum health guarantee to maximum health assurance.