Japan Cites World Peace, Safety for Trade Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has cited the need to “maintain international peace and safety” as a reason for its planned trade restrictions on South Korean electronic products.Tokyo's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Monday announced a revision to its trade control policy, which is aimed at cutting South Korea from its so-called “whitelist.”Once Seoul is removed from the list, Japanese companies will have to seek permission from the Japanese authorities when exporting materials to South Korea that could be diverted for military use. The Japanese ministry said the suspension of preferential treatment for South Korea is needed for the peace and safety of Japan and the international community.The Japanese government plans to begin implementing the revision next month.A diplomatic source in South Korea said they suspect Tokyo’s move is an effort to persuade the international community of the legitimacy of the trade restrictions in case Seoul takes the issue to the World Trade Organization.