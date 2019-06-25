S. Korean Pres. Office Stays Tightlipped on Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has yet to issue any public response over Japan’s announced plan to suspend preferential treatment regarding exports of electronic components to South Korea.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official declined to comment when asked about the issue during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, adding the country’s stance and related announcements will be made by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Regarding possible responses, the official referred to the recent announcement by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo and said policies will be pursued for the diversification of countries to import related products from, enhancing domestic production facilities and domestic production development. The official said more policies will follow.Earlier, Minister Sung said Seoul might take the matter to the World Trade Organization.