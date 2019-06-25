Non-regular Workers in Public Sector to Stage Joint Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Non-regular workers in the public sector will stage a three-day nationwide strike from Wednesday.The joint walkout is feared to impact operations at schools around the country, including school lunches and after-school daycare services.While temporary school workers will take up the largest part of the walkout, others such as janitors employed by local governments, administrative workers at the National Assembly and organizations affiliated with the culture ministry will also participate in the joint strike.The non-regular workers are demanding their wages and status be raised to those of regular workers, arguing the government promised to guarantee better job security by switching them to permanent positions.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions plans to hold a massive rally with about 60-thousand participants on Wednesday afternoon at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Plaza to call on the government to properly address issues related to public sector non-regular workers.