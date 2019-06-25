S. Korea's FX Reserves Grow in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves slightly increased in June from a month earlier.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to 403-point-07 billion dollars as of the end of June, up one-point-one billion dollars from a month earlier.The monthly foreign exchange reserves rebounded in June after declining for two straight months.The central bank said the increase was largely attributed to the weakening of the U.S. dollar that led to an appreciation in the value of the country's foreign reserves held in other major currencies, such as euros.South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves at the end of May, with China topping the list, followed by Japan.