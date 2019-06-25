US State Dept: Moon, Trump Reaffirm Commitment to Ironclad Alliance, FFVD of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed their commitment to their ironclad bilateral alliance and emphasized the need to continue close cooperation on North Korea during their summit in Seoul last weekend.The department said in a press release that President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed the unbreakable bond between the allies and committed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.It said the two leaders "reaffirmed that the strong U.S.-South Korea alliance is the linchpin of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific."It added both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and to the full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea.Trump made a two-day trip to South Korea this past weekend, during which he held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone(DMZ) on the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks with the North.