Non-regular Workers Across the Nation Go on Strike, Disrupting School Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Non-regular workers in the public sector began a three-day nationwide strike on Wednesday, calling on the Moon Jae-in administration to fulfill its campaign promise to elevate them to permanent hires. The joint walkout is impacting operations at schools around the country, including school lunches and after-school child care services.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report:[Nat sound: Public sector non-regular worker protest in downtown Seoul]Non-regular public sector workers and supporters attended a massive rally in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Plaza on Wednesday, calling for higher wages and their status be raised to those of regular workers.The rally comes on the first day of a three-day nationwide walkout of non-regular workers, the bulk of whom are temporary school workers.About half of the 200-thousand non-regular public employees affiliated with the umbrella labor group Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) have three key demands: higher wages, no discrimination and a change of status to regular workers.While precarious subcontracted employees are demanding a wage hike of six-point-two percent, the government is offering a deal of one-point-eight percent.Thus far, the two sides have been unable to close that gap.The KCTU has been intensifying pressure on the Moon Jae-in government to fulfill its election pledge to narrow the differences between regular and non-regular workers and to convert all non-regular public sector workers to regular employees.Meanwhile, some 46-hundred schools, or about 44 percent of all schools in the country, will not provide standard lunches during the non-regular employee walkout.The Ministry of Education said students at most of these schools will be offered substitutions, like bread and milk, and teachers and regular school employees will help support after-school child care services.Addressing the walkout, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Wednesday that the government understands the concerns expressed by demonstrators and that it would do its best to address them.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.