Google Under Fire for Mislabeling Korean Palace

Photo : KBS News

A nonprofit civic group has raised issue with Google's German-language search portal for labeling Seoul's Changdeok Palace by its Japanese name, "Shotokyu."The Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, or VANK, said Wednesday it uncovered the misleading entry.According to VANK, when one types in Changdeok Palace on the German-language Google site, results come up suggesting the name of the palace is Japanese.VANK chief Park Gi-tae said the mislabeling is an “egregious insult” to Koreans who have gone through Japanese imperialism and that it will try to correct the naming of the Joseon-era palace.Changdeok Palace was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.In April, VANK successfully lobbied Google to change its English-language search results for Sohn Kee-chung, who was born in occupied Korea and won a gold medal at the 1936 Olympics.Previously, Sohn’s Japanese name, Kitei Son, showed up on English-language Google search results.