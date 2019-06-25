Axios: Biegun Says US Can Consider Humanitarian Relief for 'Complete Freeze'

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington's chief negotiator for North Korea reportedly said that the U.S. wants a "complete freeze" of Pyongyang's nuclear program, and for that, humanitarian relief can be provided.Citing notes from two sources familiar with Stephen Biegun's remarks in an off the record briefing during his return trip from Seoul to Washington, Axios said the negotiator signaled he's willing to be more flexible with North Korea.The news agency said, however, that Biegun added Washington isn't ready to lift the sanctions against North Korea for just a freeze, and the U.S. hasn't abandoned its goal of "complete denuclearization."Axios said Biegun signaled several times in the off the record conversation that he was open to some give and take along the way to that goal, according to one of the sources.