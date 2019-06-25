S. Korea to Advance Semiconductor Industries Amid Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid growing concerns over Seoul's lack of response to Tokyo's recent trade restrictions, the presidential office, the government and the ruling party have announced plans to advance South Korea's semiconductor parts and materials sectors. Japan, meanwhile, is expected to expand its restrictions targeting South Korea.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Top officials from the presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said they are currently conducting preliminary feasibility studies to invest one trillion won each year into advancing the local semiconductor material, parts and equipment sectors.The announcement on Wednesday came after the ruling bloc discussed countermeasures to Japan's recent restrictions on exports of semiconductor and display materials to South Korea.There's mounting criticism the government isn't doing enough to come up with countermeasures against the trade restrictions.According to the parties, the government expects to turn the situation into an opportunity to boost competitiveness of local industries, and had been preparing to unveil the measures since months earlier.The details of the measures will be announced later this month.Kim Sang-jo, the presidential chief of staff for policy, said he's been in consultations with the country's leading conglomerates on ways to minimize damage from the restrictions since news of Tokyo's decision broke on Sunday.He said moving forward, Seoul will continue to do its best to overcome difficulties in cooperation with businesses.Japan's Kyodo News reported on Tuesday that Tokyo is mulling stricter export controls on more goods to South Korea such as electronic parts and related materials with military applications.Citing damaged relations with Seoul, the news report said Tokyo is also looking to exclude South Korea from its "white list" of nations that are granted preferential treatment in export procedures.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.