Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.23%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 26 points, or one-point-23 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-96-point-02.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-21 points, or point-46 percent, to close at 693-point-04.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-171-point-three won.