KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.23%
Write: 2019-07-03 15:39:17 / Update: 2019-07-03 15:39:29
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 26 points, or one-point-23 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-96-point-02.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-21 points, or point-46 percent, to close at 693-point-04.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-171-point-three won.
