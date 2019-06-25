Gov't Admits Security Failure in N. Korean Boat Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the recent crossing of a North Korean boat deep into South Korean waters was due to various problems with the military’s vigilance operations.The Office for Government Policy Coordination on Wednesday announced the results of a probe carried out by some 30 Defense Ministry officials and military experts.The office assessed that the military failed to detect the North Korean boat for 57 hours during which the boat crossed the Northern Limit Line and reached South Korea’s Samcheok Port due to issues with its maritime vigilance operations and management of available military equipment.Shortly after the probe results were released, the Defense Ministry took disciplinary action against Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Park Han-ki, and stripped the head of the Army's Eighth Corps of his post.Ahead of the office’s announcement, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said he felt a deep sense of responsibility and once again offered his apologies over the incident.