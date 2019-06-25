Abe Denies Japan's Trade Restrictions on S. Korea Breach WTO Rules

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has argued that Tokyo’s planned trade restrictions against South Korea do not violate the World Trade Organization's(WTO) rules.Abe made the remark in a televised debate between the heads of the ruling and opposition parties on Wednesday, while refuting a question from the moderator regarding the concerns of linking a historical issue to trade.He denied that the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor, which the trade restrictions are apparently aimed at, is a historical issue and instead called it a matter of keeping promises between states under international law.Accusing South Korea of violating the agreement to settle claims through the 1965 normalization treaty, Abe claimed taking a measure of trade control for the purpose of national security and implementing it against the party that fails to keep promises is justified.