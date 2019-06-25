Seoul's FM: N. Korea's Complete Denuclearization is S. Korea's Goal

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha confirmed that Seoul’s goal remains the complete denuclearization of North Korea.During a meeting of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday, Kang relayed the government’s stance when answering a question about whether South Korea will be opposed if the U.S. pivots from complete denuclearization to a nuclear freeze.She denied that the U.S. is changing its strategy, saying Washington reaffirmed the joint goal of complete denuclearization with South Korea during their latest summit in Seoul last weekend.When asked about the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, the Kang said her ministry assessed that it was a “very positive” meeting.She said Trump’s decision to cross the inter-Korean border into the North was possible partly because of the mutual trust between Washington and Pyongyang.