The Atlantic: US Stepping Away from N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has been stepping away from the goal of the denuclearization of North Korea since U.S. President Donald Trump stepped into the North last weekend, according to The Atlantic.The American magazine said on Tuesday that the most noticeable fact about Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ on Sunday was the absence of denuclearization discussion, which was supposed to be the biggest pending issue between the two countries.The Atlantic added the two leaders did not publicly mention the issue throughout their DMZ contact, from the greetings to the one-on-one meeting.It noted that Trump did mention denuclearization twice in a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day, but that it was only done to stress that the North did not test any nuclear weapons while the country was engaged in talks with the U.S.The publication assessed the DMZ talks as “the product of deflated ambition” and pointed out that the two leaders “agreed to disagree.”