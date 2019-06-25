Private Schools Oppose Education Ministry's Reform Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Private school foundations have voiced opposition to a set of reform measures proposed by an Education Ministry committee.The Korea Association of Private School Foundation issued a statement Wednesday saying the proposed measures excessively emphasize the public responsibilities of private school foundations and violate the Constitution that guarantees their autonomy.It argued that any restrictions on private schools, if necessary, can be made under the existing legal framework without enacting a new law and urged the government to instead revise laws to support and promote private schools.Earlier, the private school reform committee delivered a 10-point recommendation to the Education Ministry, calling for strengthened criteria for appointing board members and creating legal clauses that can remove board members implicated in corruption.