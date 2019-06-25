Defense Ministry to Demand 8% Hike in Defense Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says it is going to demand an eight percent increase in defense spending for next year.The ministry revealed its plan to propose a defense budget for 2020 worth just over 50 trillion won at the National Assembly National Defense Committee on Wednesday, saying it needs to augment South Korea's military force amid the ongoing transition of Wartime Operational Control from the U.S.It also cited the need to foster the defense industry, which can both strengthen the country’s military power and contribute to the national economy.Of the 50-point-43-trillion won budget proposal, 16-point-eight trillion won will be earmarked for defense improvements while the other 33-point-six trillion won will be used for operating forces.If parliament passes the spending plan, it will be the first time the country’s national defense budget will surpass 50 trillion won.