'Kim Jong-un Thanked Moon during DMZ Meeting with Trump'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked President Moon Jae-in during his encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) over the weekend.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on Wednesday that Kim relayed his gratitude to Moon as the two leaders and Trump were walking up the stairs leading to the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjeom on Sunday.Trump, who was visiting South Korea for a summit with Moon, briefly crossed over the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) together with Kim earlier in the day to emphasize the symbolic significance of their DMZ meeting.The presidential official said Kim also expressed his feelings while holding Moon’s hands, and had a brief chat with him before they reached the Freedom House, where Kim and Trump later held one-on-one talks.When asked to clarify what Kim thanked Moon for, the official declined to comment citing diplomatic protocols, but said “more important talks” were shared between the two leaders.The official also revealed that Trump asked Moon whether he could cross the MDL before he set foot in the North, and that Moon told Trump he could cross the line while shaking and holding hands with Kim.The official said it appeared that Trump did not discuss his plan to step across the boundary with any other U.S. officials in advance.