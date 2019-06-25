S. Korean Industries Anxious about Japan's Imminent Trade Restrictions

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Concerns are mounting among South Korean electronics firms as Japan is set to strengthen reviews of chip exports to South Korea from Thursday.According to the domestic electronics industry on Wednesday, major producers of semiconductors and displays, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Display, were dealing with inquiries from smaller local contractors regarding possible production and supply snags as a result of the Japanese trade restrictions.An official of one of those companies said they are reviewing possible implications and trying to secure smooth supplies. All three companies are known to have sent representatives to Japan to check on items subject to the export curbs and to find out from their Japanese partners whether the chip supply will be affected and to what extent.If the chip supply chain from Japan is blocked, there could be significant disruption to the global production of goods made with South Korean semiconductors and displays, including computers made by U.S. tech giant Apple and televisions made by Japan's Sony.The local industry has judged that immediate production disruption is unlikely, due in part to inventory levels of chips that can last for several months.