Moon Gives Warning to Senior Security Official over N. Korean Boat Crossing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has given a stern verbal warning to a senior presidential official handling national security over the recent undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at the eastern Samcheok Port in Gangwon Province.Presidential Spokesman Ko Min-jung revealed the president’s measure against Kim You-geun, first deputy chief of the Office of National Security at the presidential office, in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.Earlier in the day, the top office said “follow-up” measures would be made in regard to the results of a joint probe into the North Korean boat case, which pinpointed possible complacency on the security office’s part.