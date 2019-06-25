Non-regular School Workers Continue Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Non-regular workers at schools will continue a nationwide strike for the second day on Thursday, disrupting meal services at about 25-hundred schools.The Education Ministry said that two-thousand-581 schools, or about a quarter of Korea’s ten-thousand-454 schools, will suspend meal services on Thursday, down from about 28-hundred the previous day.On the second day of the three-day strike, 96 schools will suspend daycare programs as well.The ministry expects the number of temporary workers participating in the strike to decline by 14-hundred to 20-thousand-600 on Thursday.The school workers are among some 22-thousand non-regular public sector workers participating in the strike, calling for a two-point-two percent wage increase and their status be raised to those of regular workers.