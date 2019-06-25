Heat Wave Advisories Issued for Parts of Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave advisory was issued for Seoul and other parts of Korea on Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave advisory for western parts of Gangwon Province, inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province, the city of Daegu, Seoul and eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province.Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise to 34 degrees Celsius in Daegu and 32 degrees in Seoul and the city of Gwangju, about two to four degrees higher than the previous day.The weather agency expects the heat wave to continue into early next week.A heat wave advisory is issued when daytime high temperatures are forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two or more consecutive days.