S. Korean Response Team Says Hungarian Police Secured Black Box of Viking Sigyn

Hungarian police reportedly have in their possession the black box of the Viking Sigyn, a river cruise ship involved in a deadly two-boat collision in Budapest on May 29th.According to a South Korean response team on Wednesday, Hungarian police secured the black box of the cruise ship on May 30th during their first on-site inspection of the incident.The revelation came from two South Korean survivors of the sinking, who said Hungarian police told them they had the black box in their possession while talking to them as part of their investigation.The response team added that Hungarian police also secured footage from surveillance cameras near the accident site and records from other ships traversing the Danube River at the time of the collision.The response team, however, denied local media reports that the Viking Sigyn was equipped with a black box that automatically deletes records every three days.The cruise ship collided with a smaller tour boat, the Hableany, carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarians. Twenty four South Koreans and two Hungarians are confirmed dead and two remain missing. Seven South Koreans were rescued.