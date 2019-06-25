N. Korea: US 'Hell-bent' on Hostile Acts Despite Trump-Kim Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea has strongly rebuked the U.S. for “undermining the peaceful atmosphere” by urging compliance with Security Council resolutions. The U.S. and a handful of its allies apparently sent a letter to UN member states enjoining them to implement sanctions against the North before the border meeting between Washington and Pyongyang this past weekend.Arius Derr has this report.Report: The North Korean mission to the UN in New York said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. is “more and more hell-bent on hostile acts” toward the communist regime, despite saying it wants to engage in dialogue.According to the Associated Press, the United States reportedly issued a letter calling on UN member nations to comply with sanctions provisions that call for the repatriation of all North Korean workers by December 22nd.The North Korean statement accused Washington of circulating the letter the same day U.S. President Donald Trump invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border.However, the letter, jointly produced by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, was reportedly dated June 27th and sent the next day via email.According to a diplomatic source at the UN, the letter was dispatched to all member states urging them to comply with Security Council resolutions that require the submission of a report on North Korean workers in their countries and that they be sent back to the North.North Korea's accusations of American duplicity follow Sunday’s historic meeting between Trump and Kim at the inter-Korean peace village of Panmunjeom.The two reportedly agreed to restart denuclearization talks during the meeting, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying later the same day that dialogue would commence “sometime in July.”In the meantime, the United States and its allies appear keen to keep sanctions pressure on Pyongyang until a denuclearization deal is made.Arius Derr, KBS World Radio News