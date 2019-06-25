Commission Fails to Reach Agreement on Next Year's Minimum Wage

Labor and business have yet to reach an agreement on next year's minimum wage.
South Korea's Minimum Wage Commission, comprising 27 people representing the public interest, workers and employers, held a session on Wednesday to discuss proposals presented by labor and management.
The participants held marathon talks early into the morning hours both Wednesday and Thursday, but failed to reach a compromise.
As a result, commission chief Park Joon-sik asked the labor and business sides to come up with revised proposals and the commission plans to resume negotiations with a plenary session next Tuesday.
The business sector proposed cutting the minimum wage four-point-two percent to eight-thousand won next year, while labor is calling for a 19-point-eight percent increase, to ten-thousand won.
South Korea hiked the minimum hourly wage by 16-point-four percent to seven-thousand-530 won in 2018, which was followed by another ten-point-nine percent hike to eight-thousand-350 won this year.
President Moon Jae-in had promised on the campaign trail to institute a ten-thousand won minimum hourly wage, but concerns over the size and speed of the increases have encouraged policymakers to rethink their approach to the issue.