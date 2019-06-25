Japan's Export Curb Triggers Consumer Boycott in South Korea

Photo : KBS News

A number of posts have appeared online encouraging a boycott of Japanese goods following recently announced export controls on three key high-tech materials to South Korea.As of Thursday, posts on a number of Korean-language websites include calls to boycott a range of Japanese brands, including Toyota and Honda cars, Sony and Canon electronics and beers like Asahi and Kirin.The calls come after Japan announced on Monday that it will strengthen export controls of three key high-tech materials to South Korea, in what many interpret as retaliation against South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate colonial-era victims of forced labor.The South Korean government said on Wednesday that it is reviewing the issue and will lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization.