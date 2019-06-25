Samsung Faces Ethics Violation Charges in France

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics' French subsidiary is facing charges of ethics violations.AFP reported on Wednesday that a filing by two French NGOs, Sherpa and ActionAid France - Peuples Solidaires, led an investigating magistrate in Paris to file preliminary charges against the tech firm.The NGOs claim that Samsung violated human rights at some of its factories in Asia, breaching pledges that it makes on its website. The NGOs argue these stated commitments are as legally binding as a company's marketing practices.The alleged human rights violations include child labor and inhumane working conditions. The groups say this runs counter to the firm's pledge that it respects the basic human rights of all people.According to AFP, the Paris investigating magistrate had a hearing in April, where Samsung's representative contested the allegation.The NGOs told AFP that the decision in France to pursue possible charges gives hope for all workers in multinational production chains.