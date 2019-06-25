BTS' Three-track Album Tops Oricon Charts in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean K-pop group BTS topped Japan's Oricon music charts with their three-track album released Wednesday.The Korean and Japanese language "Lights/Boy With Luv" topped Oricon's daily single chart on Thursday just a day after its release.The short album recorded over one-million pre-orders, the highest number ever for a South Korean music group or artist in Japan.The album includes three songs: "Lights," a Japanese version of "boy With Luv" which ranked highly on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart and a Japanese version of "IDOL" which was the title track of an album released last August.BTS is scheduled to perform in Osaka on July 6 and 7 and in Fukuroi city, Japan on July 13 and 14.