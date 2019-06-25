Pres. Moon Reprimands Nat'l Security Office Official Over N. Korean Boat Entry

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has reprimanded Kim You-geun, the first deputy director of the top office’s National Security Office, over the entry of a North Korean fishing boat deep into South Korean waters last month.Presidential Spokesperson Ko Min-jung revealed the president’s move in a message to reporters on Thursday.The reprimand has drawn attention as it suggests culpability on the National Security Office's behalf regarding the incident.The top office had conducted an internal investigation to look into the possibility that the National Security Office had failed to accurately interpret and convey information about the boat incident to the general public.A separate government probe of the incident also attributed blame to the security office in that regard.The president’s latest move has raised the possibility that the top office will seek further admonishment of those in charge and may even replace some figures at the National Security Office headed by Chung Eui-yong.