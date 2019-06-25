Biegun's New N. Korean Counterpart Believed to be Former Amb. to Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun’s new North Korea counterpart is believed to be the North’s former ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Myong-gil.A diplomatic source said Wednesday that during last Sunday’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Panmunjeom, the North conveyed to the U.S. a list of its new working-level officials for talks with the U.S. The source went on to say that Washington identified Kim to be the new chief delegate of those working-level talks.Some observers believe Kim has played the role of the North’s unofficial ambassador to the U.S. He was the ambassador to Vietnam when Trump and Kim held summit talks in Hanoi earlier in February. He had attended the six-way nuclear talks held between 2006 and 2009 as deputy ambassador to the UN.Kim currently works at the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Disarmament and Peace and is said to be well-versed in U.S.-related affairs.