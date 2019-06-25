LKP Floor Leader Accuses Moon of Abusing Democracy for Absolute Power

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) accused President Moon Jae-in of neglecting public freedom and basic rights while abusing democracy to help his administration rise to absolute power.In a policy speech at the National Assembly on Thursday, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won accused Moon of inciting public anger and repeatedly engaging in politics of hatred.Referring to Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions as "catastrophe," Na said the administration stood idly by despite Tokyo's advanced warnings. She then proposed activating parliamentary diplomacy to restore bilateral relations.On the meeting of leaders from the two Koreas and the U.S. at Panmunjeom on Sunday, the floor leader pointed out that there hasn't been any progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Na also called for replacements of Moon's key security aides after security lapses that allowed a North Korean boat to cross the maritime border and enter the eastern port of Samcheok last month.She apologized to the public for the prolonged parliamentary impasse due to her party's objection to the fast-tracking of reform bills. She added, however, that her party had no choice but to resist the fast-tracking, which she described as tyranny behind the mask of democracy.