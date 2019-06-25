Australian Detainee Alek Sigley Released from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Alek Sigley, the 29-year-old Australian missing in North Korea, has been released from detention.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told his parliament Thursday that Sigley left North Korea safely, adding he is "safe and well."Sources said Sigley will travel to Tokyo later on Thursday to reunite with his wife who lives there.While thanking Swedish authorities for his release, Morrison explained that Stockholm officials met with North Korean counterparts to discuss Sigley's disappearance.A Swedish special envoy had traveled to Pyongyang earlier this week in a move widely believed to be connected to Sigley's disappearance.