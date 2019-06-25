Parties Negatively Assess LKP Floor Leader's Parliamentary Address

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and three minor parties have negatively assessed a policy speech given by the floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young, who addressed the National Assembly a day earlier, said on Thursday he was very disappointed that his LKP counterpart Na Kyung-won didn't respond to his proposal for an actively operating parliament.On Wednesday, Lee suggested revising laws to prevent parliamentary suspension and to ensure the Assembly opens for business on the first day of each month.The minor Bareunmirae Party expressed regret that the LKP failed to take responsibility and sincerely apologize for causing a parliamentary breakdown in its objection to the fast-tracking of reform bills.The Party for Democracy and Peace said that Na's speech was a regression to past ways of catering to the country's highest income bracket, while the Justice Party said the speech was delusional and filled with victim mentality.