Non-Regular Workers Continue Strike, Disrupting Meal and Child Care Services

Photo : KBS News

Thousands of non-regular workers in the public sector continued a three-day walkout on Thursday, disrupting meal and child care services at schools around the country.According to the Education Ministry on Thursday, 17-thousand or eleven-point-four percent of the roughly 152-thousand non-regular employees at over ten-thousand schools were taking part in the strike.Some one-thousand-700 schools nationwide provided students with bread and milk or other substitutions instead of standard lunches, and some schools were even forced to suspend after-school programs.An alliance of non-regular public employees affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions are calling for wage hikes, no discrimination and the switching of their status to regular workers.Other public sector non-regular employees, including cleaners employed by local governments and highway toll collectors, are also participating in the nationwide walkout.