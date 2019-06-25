Non-Regular Workers Continue Strike, Disrupting Meal and Child Care Services

Thousands of non-regular workers in the public sector continued a three-day walkout on Thursday, disrupting meal and child care services at schools around the country.
According to the Education Ministry on Thursday, 17-thousand or eleven-point-four percent of the roughly 152-thousand non-regular employees at over ten-thousand schools were taking part in the strike.
Some one-thousand-700 schools nationwide provided students with bread and milk or other substitutions instead of standard lunches, and some schools were even forced to suspend after-school programs.
An alliance of non-regular public employees affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions are calling for wage hikes, no discrimination and the switching of their status to regular workers.
Other public sector non-regular employees, including cleaners employed by local governments and highway toll collectors, are also participating in the nationwide walkout.