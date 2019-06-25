Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.61%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-71 points, or point-61 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-108-point-73.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-77 points, or point-26 percent, to close at 691-point-27.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-168-point-six won.