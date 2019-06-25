LKP Lawmakers Fail to Show up for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Four lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) failed to show up for police questioning regarding allegations that they forcibly detained a fellow legislator during the fast tracking of disputed reform bills in April.The Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul had summoned representatives Um Yong-soo, Yeo Sang-kyoo, Jeong Kab-yoon and Lee Yang-soo to appear for questioning by no later than Thursday, but the four did not respond.They are accused of barricading minor opposition Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Chae Yi-bae in his office for about six hours to prevent him from participating in a parliament committee meeting related to the fast tracking of a set of bills.The police said they will determine the next course of action.Typically. the police issue summons three times. If they all go unanswered, an arrest warrant can be requested.Following a series of clashes that took place in April during the fast-tracking of bills, the ruling Democratic Party filed a complaint against LKP lawmakers for violating the National Assembly Act and interfering with the execution of official duties.The LKP, on its part, also filed complaints against the ruling party on assault charges.