Top Office Reiterates Principle-Based Regional Cooperation Following US Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office stressed its consistent stance that it cooperates with any global region based on principles, following a U.S. statement citing stronger cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.The U.S. State Department said in a press release on Tuesday that during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in explored ways to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirmed that their alliance is the "linchpin" of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.A senior presidential office official in Seoul was asked by reporters on Thursday to comment on the State Department's statement.The official explained that Moon said on Sunday after his summit with Trump that Seoul will seek harmonious cooperation between the U.S.' Indo-Pacific Strategy and Korea's New Southern Policy.He said Seoul will seek regional cooperation with any bloc based on its New Southern and Northern Policy initiatives.Regarding the U.S. press release, some critics have suggested that Washington may have asked South Korea to take part in its Indo-Pacific strategy for checks against China.