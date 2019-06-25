S. Korea Vows Measures to Raise Self-Reliance of High-Tech Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is beefing up efforts to enhance the self-reliance of industries requiring high-tech raw materials following Japan’s restrictions of chip exports to the country.Second Vice Economy and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Thursday presided over a meeting with his counterparts from related ministries to discuss Japan’s export curbing of three materials used to make smartphones and TVs.The government plans to designate the three materials and some other raw materials prone to Japan’s additional trade restrictions and take intensive efforts to lower related domestic companies’ dependence on Japan.Specifically, the government will provide financial liquidity to help research and development and production of such materials. More state budget will be earmarked to support related industries beginning with the supplementary budget plan that is awaiting parliamentary deliberations.The government will also streamline various related policies put in place so far to foster key materials, components and equipment in a more efficient way.