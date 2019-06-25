S. Korea's First Heat Wave Warning of 2019 Due on Friday

Photo : KBS News

This year’s first heat wave warning will be issued on Friday in Seoul as well as Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, a heat wave advisory is already in place in the capital, eight cities and counties in Gyeonggi and four cities and counties in western Gangwon, but they will be upgraded to a heat wave warning from 10 a.m. on Friday.Heat wave warnings are issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 35 degrees Celsius for two days in a row or longer.Last year, the first issuance of heat wave warning was on June 24th for Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.The KMA said most central inland regions will continue to be under a heat wave advisory on Friday.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.